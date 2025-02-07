Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $323,337,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,100 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

