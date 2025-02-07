Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.540 EPS.
Shares of ONTO stock traded down $21.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $145.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.
In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
