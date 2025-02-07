Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

