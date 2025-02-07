Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,052,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 171,177 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

