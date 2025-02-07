Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

