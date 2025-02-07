Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 260,631,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
