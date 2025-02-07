O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00 at Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.12.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,329.79. 58,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,363. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.54. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

