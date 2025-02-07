Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 244.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $457.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,359,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,661,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,640,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,614,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

