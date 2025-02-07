P. Kent Hawryluk Acquires 50,000 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 50,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,081.13. The trade was a 12.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of MBX opened at $12.26 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.
MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
