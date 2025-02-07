P. Kent Hawryluk Acquires 50,000 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 50,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,081.13. The trade was a 12.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of MBX opened at $12.26 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

About MBX Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,499,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $93,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth $74,261,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,264,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,691,000.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

