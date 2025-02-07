PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 6.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $26,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $38,151,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after buying an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

PAGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.