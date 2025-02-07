Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.