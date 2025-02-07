Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60), Zacks reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Paylocity updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $180.54.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $193,684.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,775.58. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $25,830,669 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.