PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
PC Connection has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
PC Connection Stock Down 10.8 %
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $63.97 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Transactions at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXN
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.