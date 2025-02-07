Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.4 %

PTON stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 13,706,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,154,137. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,468.86. This trade represents a 45.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,813 shares of company stock worth $3,041,724. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

