PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

