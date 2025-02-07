Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.170 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.630 EPS.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. 2,244,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

