Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.170 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.630 EPS.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. 2,244,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
