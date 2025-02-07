PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

