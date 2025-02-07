PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
