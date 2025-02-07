Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE:PINS traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 27,502,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

