Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $112.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 973.30% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $69,381,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 98.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,057,000 after purchasing an additional 724,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

