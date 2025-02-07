Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Shares of POOL stock opened at $338.01 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

