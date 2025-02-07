Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 697 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,434,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.