Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,205 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BUI opened at $23.18 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

