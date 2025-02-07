Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,733 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,169,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

