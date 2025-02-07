Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $435.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $628.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

