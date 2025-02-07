Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,150,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $60.89 on Friday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

