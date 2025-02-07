Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

