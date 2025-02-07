Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Posts Earnings Results

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.
Pressure Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
PRES stock traded up GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 34.67 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,277. Pressure Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,466.80, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.
