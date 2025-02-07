Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Posts Earnings Results

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Pressure Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

PRES stock traded up GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 34.67 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,277. Pressure Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,466.80, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77.

About Pressure Technologies

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

