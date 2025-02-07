Private Management Group Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

