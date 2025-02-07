Private Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,484 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 35,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,273,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,038.72. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

