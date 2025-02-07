Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

