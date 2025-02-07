Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 60834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

