Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – February 05th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in providing products and services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and digital data from cyber threats, such as hacking, data breaches, and ransomware attacks. Investors interested in cybersecurity stocks seek to profit from the increasing demand for security solutions in an increasingly interconnected digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.80. 40,884,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,522,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.40. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.56. 1,280,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.40. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $415.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 3,634,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,849. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57.

