Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – February 04th

Merck & Co., Inc., EnLink Midstream, Pfizer, PepsiCo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that regularly distributes a portion of its profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. These stocks are typically favored by investors seeking a stable income stream and are often issued by more mature, established companies that have a history of consistent and growing dividend payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,674,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,511,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,247,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. 8,965,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 36,947,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,620,730. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. 9,175,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. 5,734,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10.

