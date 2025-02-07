Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, development, installation, or operation of solar energy products or services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as the demand for renewable energy sources, government policies, technological advancements, and the overall performance of the solar energy industry. Investors in solar stocks seek to capitalize on the growth potential of the solar energy sector and benefit from the shift towards clean and sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.32. 37,034,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,543,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average of $300.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, hitting $354.54. 1,797,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.93 and its 200 day moving average is $281.46. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.87. 3,792,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,389. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $125.85 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.36. 1,174,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,463. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $389.29 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Stories