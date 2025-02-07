Promising Value Stocks To Follow Now – February 07th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Cloudflare, Oklo, Affirm, BigBear.ai, and Marvell Technology are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered to be trading at a lower price relative to their fundamental characteristics, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors often look for value stocks with the expectation that their market price will eventually rise to reflect their intrinsic value, providing an opportunity for profit. These investments are typically seen as less volatile than growth stocks and may offer a potential for long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,389,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,393,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,245,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $25.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 11,821,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -648.08 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $171.38.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,308,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922,293. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 25,327,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 3.66.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,263,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,732,242. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.17.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. 16,270,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295,080. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

