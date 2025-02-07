PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $28.83. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. PROS shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 351,645 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 29.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PROS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

