ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

NOBL stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

