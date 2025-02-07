ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Cut by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
