Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 11293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.