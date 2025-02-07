Q2 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.