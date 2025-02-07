Q3 Earnings Forecast for Hologic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Hologic Trading Down 10.1 %

HOLX opened at $65.45 on Friday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.