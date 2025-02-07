Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $258.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

