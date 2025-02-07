RB Global, Inc. Adjusts Record Date for Quarterly Dividend

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) announced today that it has revised the record date for its previously declared quarterly cash dividend of US$0.29 per common share. Initially set for February 6, 2025, the new record date is now scheduled for February 14, 2025. The payment date for this dividend will remain unchanged at March 3, 2025, as initially outlined on January 20, 2025. It’s worth noting that this dividend is classified as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

RB Global, Inc., a leading omnichannel marketplace that facilitates insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles on a global scale, is known for its diverse array of auction sites across 14 countries and a robust digital platform serving customers in over 170 countries. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Ritchie Bros., a premier auctioneer for commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, IAA, a major digital marketplace linking vehicle buyers and sellers, Rouse Services, SmartEquip, and VeriTread, each playing a distinct role in the asset management and commercial vehicle industries.

For further information, please reach out to:

Sameer Rathod

Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Intelligence

Phone: 1.925.225.8875

Email: [email protected]

This Form 8-K filing includes an attached exhibit (Exhibit 99.1) containing additional details about the revised record date for the quarterly dividend, released on February 4, 2025, by RB Global, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RB Global’s 8K filing here.

