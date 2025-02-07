Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 1,735 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $213.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.