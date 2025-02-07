Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
