Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $300.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $243.35 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $285.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.