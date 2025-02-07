Realta Investment Advisors Increases Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for approximately 2.2% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.97%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.