Realta Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 360.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $423.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.