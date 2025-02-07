Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $452,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.