Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $452,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

