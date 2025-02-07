Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

2/4/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $73.24 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

