Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):
- 2/4/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/29/2025 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $73.24 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
